Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, January 16.

GMC

Edgerton 66 Antwerp 56

Fairview 54 Tinora 44

Paulding 54 Ayersville 37

Wayne Trace 71 Hicksville 41

MAC

Coldwater 57 Versailles 50

Delphos St. John’s 66 Marion Local 36

Fort Recovery 63 Minster 51

New Bremen 45 Parkway 22

St. Henry 62 New Knoxville 25

NWC

Crestview 67 Allen East 58

Lima Central Catholic 64 Bluffton 57

Lincolnview 61 Columbus Grove 56

PCL

Miller City 61 Ottoville 58

WBL

Bath 69 Kenton 37

Ottawa-Glandorf 59 Elida 24

Shawnee 64 Celina 44

Van Wert 47 Defiance 35

Wapakoneta 37 St. Marys Memorial 32