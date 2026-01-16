Friday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, January 16.
GMC
Edgerton 66 Antwerp 56
Fairview 54 Tinora 44
Paulding 54 Ayersville 37
Wayne Trace 71 Hicksville 41
MAC
Coldwater 57 Versailles 50
Delphos St. John’s 66 Marion Local 36
Fort Recovery 63 Minster 51
New Bremen 45 Parkway 22
St. Henry 62 New Knoxville 25
NWC
Crestview 67 Allen East 58
Lima Central Catholic 64 Bluffton 57
Lincolnview 61 Columbus Grove 56
PCL
Miller City 61 Ottoville 58
WBL
Bath 69 Kenton 37
Ottawa-Glandorf 59 Elida 24
Shawnee 64 Celina 44
Van Wert 47 Defiance 35
Wapakoneta 37 St. Marys Memorial 32
POSTED: 01/16/26 at 9:46 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports