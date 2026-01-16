Knights outduel Allen East 68-57

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

HARROD — Crestview’s season got off to a rough start with just one win in five games against a loaded schedule. As of late though, the Knights have won six of their last seven games, including a 68-57 victory at Allen East Friday night. Meanwhile, the Mustangs, who started the season 7-0, have lost five of their last six games.

The 68 points is a season high for Crestview.

Will Sheets (23) goes to the hoop for two of his 16 points. Wyatt Richardson/VW independent

“I’m proud of the way our guys executed tonight,” head coach Doug Etzler said. “It was a very good team win on the road for us.”

Behind seven first quarter points by Hayden Perrott, the Knights got out to a 15-13 lead. Perrott added six more points in the second quarter and Cash Hammons chipped in with five points to give Crestview a 35-24 halftime lead. Owen Hecker scored eight of his 12 points in the third quarter, which helped the Knights to a 49-38 advantage entering the fourth quarter. Perrott scored seven more points in the final stanza and finished with a game high 20 points. Will Sheets was steady throughout the night and finished with 16 points, hitting two baskets in each of the four quarters.

“”We did a good job attacking the basket off the bounce and also did a good job of finding will on his post ups,” Etzler stated. ““When we missed shots we did a great job of attacking the offensive boards and got several second chance points.”

The Knights had 16 offensive rebounds in the game.

Keagan Jones led Allen East with 13 points, Brady Brooks added 12 and Camden Smith chipped in with 11.

Crestview (8-6, 2-2 NWC) will host Fort Recovery tonight, with the junior varsity game tipping off at 5 p.m.

Box score

Crestview 15 20 14 14 – 68

Allen East 13 11 14 19 – 57

Crestview: Hayden Perrott 7-5-20; Liam Putman 3-0-6; Cash Hammons 3-3-9; Hudson Perrott 1-0-3; Owen Heckler 5-2-12; Will Sheets 8-0-16; Denver McDougall 1-0-2

Allen East: Deacon Jones 1-0-2; Ethan Hershberger 3-0-8; Keagan Jones 5-2-13; Brady Brooks 4-4-12; Camden Smith 4-3-11; Braxston Montgomery 3-0-9