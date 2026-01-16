Man killed in crash in Van Wert

VW independent staff/submitted information

A one car accident on Marsh Rd. in Van Wert claimed a Scott man late Friday morning.

According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. near U.S. 224. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Ford Focus driven by Jarett Catlin, 33, was northbound on Marsh Rd. when his car went off the left side of the roadway, causing him to lose control, slide across the center line and off the right side of the roadway before hitting a utility pole.

Catlin was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and alcohol impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Van Wert Police Department, Van Wert County Coroner’s Office, Van Wert EMS and Fire Department, Van Wert County EMA, CERT, Gideon’s Towing and AEP Power.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear their seatbelt, never drive impaired and to consider slowing their driving speeds on snow covered roadways.