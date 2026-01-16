Yarger warns residents about scam calls
VW independent staff/submitted information
Law enforcement officers in Van Wert County have recently had several cases of scammers calling local residents to trick them out of money, in some cases, sizable amounts of money.
Accoring to Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger, the scam artist calls and asks the victim to withdraw cash from his or her bank account to give to the scammer for safekeeping.
Yarger said unfortunately, the elderly are often the most at risk.
“Their generation still has basic trust in humanity and often they have financial resources,” she explained. “The elderly are also more accessible and more likely to be available for contact during the day while scammers are working. Lastly, the elderly are often embarrassed by being scammed and often do not report it for fear of being thought incapable of handling their own affairs.”
Yarger offered these tips to help avoid a scam:
- Be tight lipped. Never give out your social security number, bank account information or Medicare number.
- Always report to the police or sheriff if you think you’ve been scammed; tell a family member or close friend – don’t be embarrassed; confirm so you don’t get burned.
- Confirm with a friend or family member the identification of the caller; if the agency or business is legitimate; the details of the call.
- Remember, forewarned is forearmed.
- Signs of a scam: you are asked to wire money to a stranger; you are asked to take cash out of the bank and give it to someone; you are pressured to act immediately; you have won a sweepstakes you’ve never entered or heard of; you have to pay to receive your winnings.
- If in doubt, hang up and then call law enforcement.
