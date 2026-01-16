Yarger warns residents about scam calls

VW independent staff/submitted information

Law enforcement officers in Van Wert County have recently had several cases of scammers calling local residents to trick them out of money, in some cases, sizable amounts of money.

Accoring to Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger, the scam artist calls and asks the victim to withdraw cash from his or her bank account to give to the scammer for safekeeping.

Eva Yarger

Yarger said unfortunately, the elderly are often the most at risk.

“Their generation still has basic trust in humanity and often they have financial resources,” she explained. “The elderly are also more accessible and more likely to be available for contact during the day while scammers are working. Lastly, the elderly are often embarrassed by being scammed and often do not report it for fear of being thought incapable of handling their own affairs.”

Yarger offered these tips to help avoid a scam: