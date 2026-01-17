Chambers plans a pair of events

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce has released information about a pair of upcoming events, one in February, the other in March.

Galentine’s Day Event

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce will present a “Galentine’s Day” event at Willow Bend Country Club on Thursday, February 12. The event will feature a panel of four women from the Van Wert Community speaking about navigating their personal and professional lives. Included in the panel are Rhonda Cunningham, principal at the Van Wert School at the Goedde; Jana Ringwald, retired insurance executive and current Van Wert City Council member; Tera Knebel, management level realtor with Schrader Realty, and Bailey Carder, Chief Advancement Officer with the Marsh Foundation.

EmpowHER Hour is a women’s networking event hosted by the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, designed to connect, inspire, and empower women across the community. It will include meaningful conversation, shared experiences, and insights from local leaders in a welcoming, supportive environment.

Tickets are $25 per person for Chamber members, $35 per person for potential members, which includes breakfast. Enhanced registration options are available and offer the opportunity to attend with the ability to promote your business. Review those options when you register.

To register for the event, click here or contact the Chamber office at 419.238.4390 or at chamber@vanwertchamber.com.

Pot o’ Gold Annual Dinner

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce will present its annual dinner and awards on Wednesday March 18, at Willow Bend Country Club. Enjoy a St. Patrick’s Day themed event that will celebrate all things Irish. Entertainment will be provided by locally based and internationally renowned Illusionist Krendl, who has appeared in over 20 countries performing at some of the world’s most iconic venues such as Sydney Opera house in Australia, The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and the Folies Bergere in Paris.

The evening will begin with a social hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with appetizers, event themed cocktails, followed by dinner and the awards program recognizing area businesses and individuals for their accomplishments and contributions to the Van Wert area.

Tickets are $50 per person for Chamber members and $65 per person for future members. A corporate table for Chamber members for eight are $400 and $500 for future members. A corporate sponsor table for eight (includes a complimentary bottle of wine) is available for $500 and $600 for future members.

To register for the event, click here or contact the Chamber office at 419. 238.4390 or at mark@vanwertchamber.com.