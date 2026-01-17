Lancers remain undefeated in NWC play

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

COLUMBUS GROVE — It wasn’t easy but Lincolnview remained perfect in NWC play with a 61-56 road win over Columbus Grove on Friday night. The victory, coupled with Allen East’s loss to Crestview put Lincolnview (11-2, 3-0 NWC) in sole possession of first place in the conference. The Lancers are the only team without a loss in conference play.

“We knew it would be a tough, physical game,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “They are a hard matchup for us. It was back-and-fourth the entire game.”

Marshall Hammons (20) scored 15 points against Columbus Grove. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Lincolnview led 19-15 after one quarter and 29-26 at halftime. The two teams were deadlocked 43-43 after three quarters and Columbus Grove (5-5, 1-2 NWC) took the lead early in the final period, but the Lancers fought back.

“They punched us in the mouth in the fourth quarter and our guys responded well,” Hammons said. “We were proud of the way we competed and came away with a big conference win against a very good team.”

The Lancers had three players finish in double figures. Max Hammons led the way with 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including three treys. Marshall Hammons had 15 points and six rebounds, and Gavin Evans added 14 points and seven rebounds. As a team, Lincolnview was 22-of-44 from the floor, including 15-of-24 from two-point range. The foul line was key as well, with the Lancers connecting on 10-of-11 attempts.

Columbus Grove also had three players in double figures. Brady Basinger had 18 points, Trevon Baxter had 16 points and eight rebounds and Landon Best netted 14 points and seven rebounds. The Bulldogs finished connected on 23-of-52 shots (44 percent), but were just 2-of-15 from three point range and 8-of-15 from the free throw line. Columbus Grove finished with a 29-22 rebounding advantage.

Lincolnview will play at Antwerp tonight.

Box score

Lancers 19 10 14 18 – 61

Bulldogs 15 11 17 13 – 56

Lincolnview: Max Hammons 7-3-20; Zander Coil 3-0-7; Gavin Evans 5-4-14; Chayse Overholt 2-0-5; Marshall Hammons 5-3-15

Columbus Grove: Brady Basinger 7-4-18; Gavin Barraza 2-0-4; Trevon Baxter 7-2-16; Landon Best 5-2-14; Gage Sautter 2-0-4