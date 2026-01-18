Club working hard on planning local July 4 parade

Thanks to the efforts of Navy Club Ship 726, the annual Independence Day parade is returning to downtown Van Wert after a one year absence. The parade and other activities that are being planned will help mark America’s 250th birthday. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

With cold and snowy conditions outside, it may seem a bit early to talk about the July 4 holiday, but it’s really not.

This year’s Independence Day holiday will be a special one, as the United States celebrates 250 years. The July 4 U.S. Semiquincenntenial will mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and just like 1976 Bicennential, special celebrations are being planned throughout the country, Ohio and locally.

In Van Wert, planning has been underway since last summer, but organizers had to start from scratch because a key component of the local celebration didn’t take place in 2025 – the July 4 parade. In previous years it had been organized by Van Wert American Legion Post, 178 but last June, the Post announced in mid-June there would be no parade due to a lack of help.

Knowing that America’s 250th birthday celebration would take place this year, Navy Club Ship 726, which is based in Van Wert, announced very soon after that it would bring the parade back in 2026.

“Some of our guys were really upset there was no parade last year,” Club Commander Ken Myers said. “After it was announced I was bombarded with calls and texts asking ‘what do we have to do to make sure that this doesn’t happen for the 250th (celebration) and going forward.’”

Myers said about 10 people are working on this year’s parade. He said some entries have come in and he’d like to see as many entries as possible.

“It’s open to everyone,” he said. “Jokingly I have said I would like to see 250 entries because it’s the 250th birthday of America and the guys have looked at me like I’m crazy. It would be fantastic to have floats representing every part of Van Wert County in it, not just the city – it’s a countywide event, it’s a countywide celebration.”

“We’ve picked our grand marshal and we’ll be announcing who it is soon,” Myers said. “We’ve talked about trying to get city council and village councils to come in and be part of the celebration.”

While it’s considered a countywide event, for logistical reasons the parade will be held in downtown Van Wert, with the route being the same as previous years, right down Main St. from the YWCA to the YMCA. Myers also said the Van Wert County Commissioners are holding meetings once a month to discuss different July 4 activities that will or could take place within the city and the county.

Myers noted the activities being planned will not interfere with existing July 4 activities, including the Van Wert County Historical Society’s Holiday at Home celebration or the city’s traditional fireworks show.

Check back tomorrow for Part II of the story, including parade entry information, fundraisers, activities planned so far, including a flyover and a special July 4 evening concert in downtown Van Wert.