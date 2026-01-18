Hatcher, Yarger seeking local judgeship

VW independent staff

Ahead of the February 4 filing deadline for partisan candidates, two local elected officials are seeking the position of Van Wert County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge.

Van Wert City Law Director John Hatcher and Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger have both filed petitions with the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office. Their petitions have already been ruled valid and both are running as Republicans, meaning they’ll square off in the May 5 primary election, with the winner moving on to the November 3 general election ballot.

Hatcher has served as Van Wert’s law director since 2012 and Yarger was first elected as county prosecutor in 2017.

The seat is currently open due to the recent retirement of Judge Kevin Taylor. It’s up to Governor Mike DeWine to appoint someone to fill the remainder of the term, which ends February 8, 2027. He’s said to be considering three names that were submitted to his office, but it’s not known when the appointment will be made.