Ginger Ann Brown

Ginger Ann Brown, 82, of Van Wert, passed away Friday evening, January 16, 2026, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on August 17, 1943, in Celina, the daughter of Rolland LeRoy and Ina Arlene (Stauffer) Blakeley, who both preceded her in death. On September 7, 1968, she married Herbert Junior Brown who preceded her in death on July 21, 2020.

Family survivors include her children, Jean Funk of Sidney, Peggy J. (Mike) Johnson of Van Wert, Jobina Brooks of Fredericktown, April Mays of Van Wert, Johnny Brown of Van Wert and Katie (Mitch) Spencer of Harlan, Indiana; two brothers, Larray (Phyllis) Blakeley of Van Wert and Daniel (Shelia) Fisher of Selz, North Dakota; 20 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren, and dear, close family friends, Rick and Chris Gamble of Kentucky.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ginger was preceded in death by a daughter, Roxie Darst; a son, Norman Brown, and a brother, Samuel Blakeley.

Ginger was a graduate of St. Mary High School and attended International Business College in Fort Wayne. She had worked at Castle Convalescent Home, Van Wert Manor and St. Marys Canning in Van Wert. But her most important work was providing a home and caring for well over 170 children whom she and Herb served as foster parents. They were a significant influence as evidenced by the fact that the former foster kids often dropped by to visit the Browns in their later years. Ginger was always family oriented and she loved caring for her family and included a large group in any activity. She was a long time member and very active in the Apostolic, now Promise Church in Van Wert. She enjoyed Christian music, visiting yard sales and being in nature, camping and boating. She maintained her loyalty to the St. Marys Roughriders and was a avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 24, at the Promise Church in Van Wert with Pastor Aaron McGranahan officiating. There will be calling from 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.

Expression of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com.