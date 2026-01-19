Into the Woods to come to life

Submitted information

A magical fairytale mash-up is headed to the stage as Into the Woods, sponsored by First Federal Bank of Van Wert and Laurie’s Naturescapes, is presented by the Van Wert Civic Theatre Youth Theatre. This enchanting musical weaves beloved storybook characters into one humorous and heartfelt journey, exploring what happens after “happily ever after.”

Audiences will recognize familiar characters such as Cinderella, Jack (of beanstalk fame), Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and more as their paths hilariously — and sometimes unexpectedly — collide in the woods. At the center of the story is a Baker and his Wife, whose quest to lift a curse sets off a chain of wishes, consequences, and lessons that remind us life is rarely as simple as a fairytale ending.

The production features a large and talented cast led by Dante Lippi as the Narrator. Faith Stoller stars as Cinderella alongside Adrian Walker as Cinderella’s Prince. Caleb Thomas appears as the Baker with Ella Lamb as the Baker’s Wife. Other featured roles include Grayson Baker as Jack, Xadi Groves as Milky White, Grace Spieles as Little Red Riding Hood, Meah Johnson as the Witch, Evvy Lamb as Rapunzel, Wyatt Walker as Rapunzel’s Prince, and Jettie Rammel as the Wolf.

On the left is Wyatt Walker, Rapunzel’s prince. On the right is Adrien Walker, Cinderella’s prince. Photo submitted

Additional cast members include Lily Schnipke as the Stepmother; Eden Stoller and Sophia Stoller as Florinda and Lucinda; Lydia Eichler as Jack’s Mother; Nathaniel Mitchner as Cinderella’s Father; Victoria Walpole as Cinderella’s Mother; Elijah Foudy as the Mysterious Man; Alison Owens as Granny, and Mox Sinn as the Steward. Supporting them is a large ensemble that brings the woods to life with energy and imagination.

Performances will take place at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on 7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 24, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 25.

All tickets are being sold through the Van Wert Live Box Office. General admission tickets are $15, and reserved seating is $17. Prices include a $5 service fee, with an additional 3.5 percent fee applied to credit card purchases. The box office is located at 10700 Ohio 118 in Van Wert and is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Tickets may also be purchased 24/7 online at vanwertlive.com or by calling 419.238.6722.

With its clever storytelling, memorable music, and meaningful themes, Into the Woods promises an evening of laughter, reflection, and theatrical magic for audiences of all ages.