Jeanne Olive Rhoades

Jeanne Olive Rhoades, 59, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, January 18, 2026, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Plain City.

She was born on June 6, 1966, in Paulding, the daughter of David Wayne Rhoades, who preceded her in death, and Alice Annette (Mathew) Rhoades, who survives of Delaware, Ohio.

Survivors include her three children, Jasmine (Steven) McKee of West Carrollton, Jermaine Defore of Dayton, and James (Gesu) Alarcon of Columbus; two grandchildren, Jaxon and Jenson Cortner; one brother, Joel (Laura) Rhoades of Delaware, Ohio; one sister, Abigail (Aaron) Hartung of Powell, and nieces and nephews, Norah Rhoades, Clifford Rhoades, and Hannah Hartung.

Jeanne was a devoted homemaker and formerly worked as a registered nurse. She was a 1983 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and later graduated from Indiana University–Purdue University Fort Wayne. In later years, she worked as a child care giver and attended Radiant Life Church in Dublin. Jeanne loved her family deeply, especially her two grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time near the water, exploring parks, gardening, and watching the sunrise or sunset.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 23, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Van Wert. Calling hours will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.

Preferred memorials: Amazima Ministries, Compassion International, or Samaritan’s Purse.

