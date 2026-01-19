Karla Rae Sheets

Karla Rae Sheets, 70, of Van Wert passed away Saturday evening, January 17, 2026, at the Concord Care Center of Toledo.

She was born on September 16, 1955, in Van Wert, the daughter of Carl L. Sheets and Viola Margaret (Prichard) Sheets, who both preceded her in death.

Karla is survived by her son, Aaron Roehm of St. Marys; two brothers, Duane (Kay) Sheets of Van Wert and Doyle (Robin) Sheets of Convoy; one sister, Karen (Bill) Marshall of Van Wert, and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Amber Marie Roehm.

Karla worked in the cafeteria at Parkway Local Schools as a cook for over 28 years and she had also worked at Van Wert Manor and VanCrest Nursing Homes. She enjoyed gardening, canning and cooking for friends and family. Karla also attended many local sporting events and especially like playing Bingo at the Council on Aging

Funeral services will be held at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 22, with Rev. Robert Becker officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, January 21, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery of Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: the Council on Aging.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com.