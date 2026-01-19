Rager misses Olympic bobsled cut

VW independent staff

It was quite a journey and there could be another opportunity in the future but for now, a local man’s quest to compete in the Winter Olympics is over.

The 2026 U.S. Olympic men’s bobsled team was announced on Monday and Ryan Rager name was not among the eight who made it. Rager is a Van Wert native who graduated from Lincolnview High School in 2017. He had been in training since last summer and has been competing on the World Cup Bobsled Circuit in Europe.