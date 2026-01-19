Random Thoughts: HS hoops edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around a perfect weekend, a trivia question and the answer, a first place showdown, a stunning result.

6-0

I’ll admit, I don’t know much about the whole 67 thing, but I do know about 6-0. That was the combined record of Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview’s boys basketball teams this past weekend. All three teams won their games Friday and Saturday night, making it a very good weekend for them.

The Redskin Dog – a Wapakoneta basketball delicacy. VW independent file photo

Question

When was the last time the Cougars, Knights and Lancers went 6-0 in the same weekend? I did some checking. Keep reading, the answer is below.

First place showdown

Three teams are tied for first place in the Western Buckeye League boys basketball standings – Van Wert, Wapakoneta and Shawnee. All three are 4-0 in WBL play. Two of them will meet this Friday night in Auglaize County. Van Wert is 11-3 overall and Wapakoneta is 11-1 overall, with the lone loss coming to Indian Lake, 47-43. By the way, the 47 points is the most given up by the Redskins in any one game this season. In eight of the 12 games played by Wapak, the Redskins have given up 38 or fewer points. It’s something to keep in mind going into Friday night’s game.

Redskin dog

If you’re going to Wapakoneta this Friday night and you’re looking for dinner, look no further than the concession stand there. Check out the Redskin dog. You can thank me later, if you have one.

66-36

That was the score of Friday night’s Delphos St. John’s at Marion Local boys basketball game. It was a matchup of the No. 1 team in Division VI (Marion Local) and the No. 1 team in Division VII (Delphos St. John’s). Going in, I thought the Blue Jays were the favorite, simply because they have a lot of shooters. However, I didn’t expect a margin like that. I thought maybe when it was all said and done, it’d be 10-12 points with a few late free throws.

For many people, myself included, it was a stunning result. Look out Division VII.

Answer

The question was – when was the last time Van Wert, Crestview and Linconlview went 6-0 on the same weekend? You have to go back to Friday-Saturday, January 26-27, 2018, to find when that happened last.

The Cougars beat Kenton 55-53 (OT) and Coldwater (60-46)

The Knights beat Lima Central Catholic 67-39 and Celina 63-45

The Lancers beat Delphos Jefferson 57-36 and Parkway 63-52

Now, I have to point out that there were many times that all three teams didn’t play on consecutive nights, Friday and Saturday and of course, there were other times that they all did indeed play, but not all won both of their games.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.