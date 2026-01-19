Special July 4 parade celebration being planned locally

If all goes as planned, multiple high school marching bands will be playing in this year’s July 4 parade in Van Wert. Navy Club Ship 726 in Van Wert is planning this year’s parade. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

There was no July 4 parade in Van Wert last year but that won’t be the case this year when the country celebrates 250 years. Since last summer, Van Wert-based Navy Club Ship 726 has been making plans for this year’s celebration, which includes a parade and more.

Club Commander Ken Myers said the July 4 parade will return to downtown Van Wert, thanks to the volunteer efforts of approximately 10 members of the club. It’s truly a labor of love, due to the fact that planning such a parade isn’t necessarily easy and it doesn’t come without cost, especially with what’s planned for this year’s special celebration.

“You have advertising, you have awards that you have to get made up – the awards that you give to each participant and the night of July 4 we’re bringing in a band,” Myers stated. “Van Wert Live is doing one (a concert at Fountain Park) on Friday July 3, but we discussed it and figured we should do something locally since this is a hometown celebration and thought we should bring someone local that evening for a concert in the park on July 4.”

The music Myers alluded to will be provided by Paulding native and country music singer Pete Schlegel, who has released several albums and has had a pair of No. 1 hit songs – “Leavin’ Ain’t As Easy As It Sounds” and “My God.”

“Pete’s coming in and helping out so we have to offset some of the costs associated with bringing in a band,” Myers said. “We are doing some fundraisers to help offset that.”

As part of the fundraising process, the club is partnering with Wild Willy’s to do a pair of Sunday night buffets – from 5-7 p.m. January 25 and February 22. The preferred method of payment those nights will be cash or check and proceeds will go to the Navy Club and the 250 parade celebration. A drive-thru chicken BBQ is planned for March 28 at Van Wert Memorials. For now, meals will be available through presale only at Van Wert Memorials or from any club member. The cost per ticket is $12. In addition, special t-shirts are being sold at Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy.

As far as the parade itself, if all goes as planned, there will be multiple high school marching bands performing that day.

“We’ve been in talks with all the local schools and they’re trying to work their schedules to where all the local bands will be in this year,” Myers stated.

Parade entries are open to everyone, including organizations, clubs, elected officials and those seeking office, businesses and more. Myers hopes to have as many entries as possible, not just from Van Wert, but all of Van Wert County. An entry form can be found by clicking here.

Myers also confirmed there will be a flyover for this year’s parade, with the aircraft coming from the Toledo area. Exactly what kind of aircraft has not yet been confirmed. He also said the grand marshal has been picked and will be announced soon. He did note the person is a Vietnam-era veteran.

In between the Independence Day parade and the concert that night, Myers is planning to have food vendors and bounce houses at Fountain Park. He also said those types of things won’t clash with the Holiday at Home event offered by the Van Wert County Historical Society.

For the latest updates, check Navy Club Ship 726’s Facebook page.