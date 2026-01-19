Van Wert LIVE receives generous grant

By Quincy Thompson

The Mercer County Civic Foundation, whose mission is to enhance the quality of life for the people of Mercer County, has once again generously awarded Van Wert LIVE an $8,900 grant in support of the organization’s Community Impact Program.

This meaningful program helps ensure that families and individuals who may not otherwise have the opportunity can experience the joy and inspiration of live entertainment. By increasing access to performances and arts-related educational experiences, the Community Impact Program works to strengthen families, enrich young lives, and build a deeper connection to the arts throughout the region.

Quincy Thompson (left) accepts a grant from Mercer County Civic Foundation Executive Director Sharon Green. Photo submitted

Thanks to this funding, Van Wert LIVE will be able to continue expanding the Community Impact Program specifically for Mercer County residents, recognizing the important role Mercer County patrons play in the success of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. On any given show night, Mercer County guests make up a significant portion of the audience, and Van Wert LIVE is proud to invest in this community by removing financial barriers to participation in the arts.

“The Mercer County Civic Foundation is pleased to provide support for the community impact program,” said Sharon Green, Executive Director of the Mercer County Civic Foundation. “We believe that providing everyone an opportunity to participate in art-related experiences makes our community more vibrant.”

“We’re incredibly thankful for the continued support of the Mercer County Civic Foundation and their belief in the power of the arts,” said Jarin Hart, Executive Director of Van Wert LIVE. “This grant helps us ensure that more Mercer County families can enjoy live performances and arts experiences that create lasting memories and meaningful connections.”

Van Wert LIVE remains committed to providing access to world-class entertainment and arts education while finding new ways to serve and uplift families across the region through impactful programming. For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call us at 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.