County dog owners: license deadline fast approaching

VW independent staff/submitted information

A reminder that the deadline to purchase 2026 Van Wert County dog licenses is Saturday, January 31.

All dogs in the county three months or older require a license. The one year dog license fee is $18 per tag. If purchased after January 31, an additional $18 penalty fee will be charged.

Dog tags can be purchased by mail, online or at:

Van Wert County Auditor’s Office, Room 205, Van Wert County Courthouse (open Monday-Friday)

Van Wert Co. Sheriff’s Dept. 113 N. Market St., Van Wert

Animal Clinic of Van Wert, 13995 Lincoln Highway, Van Wert

Ohio City Express, 511 W. Carmean St., Ohio City

Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, 109 W. Tully St., Convoy

Willshire RoadDog, 603 Rockford Rd., Willshire

Trisha’s Ruff Grooming 309 Bonnewitz Ave., Van Wert

If purchasing a tag at one of the above locations, please take your application with you. Licenses may also be purchased online by clicking here. A convenience fee will apply.

The following licenses are available only in the Auditor’s Office: