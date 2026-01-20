County dog owners: license deadline fast approaching
A reminder that the deadline to purchase 2026 Van Wert County dog licenses is Saturday, January 31.
All dogs in the county three months or older require a license. The one year dog license fee is $18 per tag. If purchased after January 31, an additional $18 penalty fee will be charged.
Dog tags can be purchased by mail, online or at:
- Van Wert County Auditor’s Office, Room 205, Van Wert County Courthouse (open Monday-Friday)
- Van Wert Co. Sheriff’s Dept. 113 N. Market St., Van Wert
- Animal Clinic of Van Wert, 13995 Lincoln Highway, Van Wert
- Ohio City Express, 511 W. Carmean St., Ohio City
- Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, 109 W. Tully St., Convoy
- Willshire RoadDog, 603 Rockford Rd., Willshire
- Trisha’s Ruff Grooming 309 Bonnewitz Ave., Van Wert
If purchasing a tag at one of the above locations, please take your application with you. Licenses may also be purchased online by clicking here. A convenience fee will apply.
The following licenses are available only in the Auditor’s Office:
- A three year dog license is $54 per tag.
- A lifetime dog license is $180 per tag.
- A kennel license is $90 which includes 5 tags, extra tags are $1 each.
