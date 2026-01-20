Crestview wins big over Van Wert

VW independent sports

CONVOY — Crestview jumped out to a 33-point halftime lead and went on to enjoy a 62-33 non-conference girls basketball win over Van Wert on Tuesday night.

Kaci Gregory scored seven points and Kenzie Harting added six and Crestview rolled to a 20-2 lead after one quarter. Peyton Hoffman scored six points in the second quarter, Gregory added five more and the Lady Knights led 38-5 at halftime. Van Wert’s Jazz Florence scored five points in the third quarter and Allison Geib added four but the Cougars trailed 50-20 entering the final period. Florence scored 11 of her game high 16 points in the fourth quarter. Gregory and Hoffman each had 14 points for Crestview.

Van Wert (0-15) will host Wapakoneta on Thursday while Crestview (8-9) will play at Delphos Jefferson the same night.