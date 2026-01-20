Komets hosting Van Wert night

The Fort Wayne Komets and the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce are teaming up for Van Wert Community Night with the Komets. The Komets will face off against the Iowa Heartlanders at 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 6, at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Businesses, organizations, community members and everyone from the area are invited to take advantage of deeply discounted tickets and cheer on the Komets with their family and friends. For tickets click here.

In addition to discounted tickets the Komets are offering the opportunity to nominate Van Wert community members for the Community Impact Award (click here) and the Hometown Hero Award (click here). They also have opportunities to offer limited Zamboni rides and one person to ring their “Third Period Siren.”