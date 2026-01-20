Michael David Schlechty

Michael David Schlechty, 65, passed away Wednesday evening, January 14, 2026, at his home in Van Wert.

He was born on January 25, 1960, in Medina, Ohio, the son of Charles J. and Diane (Brainard) Schlechty, who both preceded him in death.

Family survivors include his daughter, Emmalee Bass and husband Timothy of Van Wert; two sons, Rickey and Lucas; grandchildren, Zoey, Olivia, Timothy, Jr., and Giovanni Bass and Mia Renee; a sister, Kathy (Lewis) Taylor of Farmington, Minnesota; a brother, Charles D. (Ivette) Schlechty of Pasco, Washington, and his wife, Lori (Carr) Schlechty.

Michael was a retired truck driver for Store & Haul in Van Wert and was part of the million mile club. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, grilling and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He had a special skill as a carpenter.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 23, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. There will be calling one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Van Wert Woodland Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com.