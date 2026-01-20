Motorcycle safety course being offered

COLUMBUS — Ohioans who want to learn what it takes to ride a motorcycle safely and responsibly can sign up online for rider courses beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, January 26. Last year, Motorcycle Ohio, the state’s motorcycle safety and education program, trained 12,237 students. Courses at 51 training sites in 36 counties begin as early as March and run through mid-November. Education for riders is one of the keys to making our roadways safer for all motorists.

Since 2020, 1,263 motorcyclists have been killed in crashes on Ohio’s roadways.

An average of 77 percent of motorcycle fatalities involved riders who were untrained.

Registration will begin soon for the state’s motorcycle safety and education program. ODPS photo

Any person operating a motorcycle on public roadways in Ohio must hold a valid motorcycle permit, motorcycle-only license, or endorsement. The Motorcycle Ohio program, offered by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, makes it easy for riders to get their endorsement by issuing a 60-day BMV skill test waiver upon successful completion of any course.

Enrollment for Motorcycle Ohio courses is $75, and there are three different levels of safety courses for riders based on their skill levels and objectives. The types of courses include:

Basic Rider Skills (BRS): recommended for novice riders. During this 16-hour course, students will participate in four hours of classroom training and 12 hours of on-cycle training covering topics such as cornering, braking, swerving, and traffic interaction. No experience is required, and Motorcycle Ohio provides the motorcycles and helmets.

New this year, riders enrolled in the BRS course will now have the option to complete their four hours of classroom training online. Motorcycle Ohio has partnered with the eRider program for students at a limited number of training sites. This highly interactive online classroom is designed to prepare students before they begin on-cycle training. Full rollout of online eRider training is expected in May 2026.

Returning Riders (BRS-RR): recommended for intermediate riders. This eight-hour course is designed for riders 18 and older who have been riding with a two-wheel temporary permit for more than one year or a two-wheeled experienced rider returning after an extended time away. Students will participate in two hours of classroom instruction, take an on-cycle evaluation to assess their skill level, and then complete six hours of on-cycle training.

Basic Rider Skills 2 (BRS-2): recommended for riders looking for a refresher course or to bond with a new motorcycle. During this seven-hour course, students will participate in on-cycle training without a formal classroom setting while using their own street legal two-wheeled motorcycle.

Students must have a valid motorcycle temporary permit (TIPIC) before the first riding session, which can be obtained from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) by passing the motorcycle knowledge test. Those over 18 years old and already have an active Ohio Class D driver’s license or CDL can take the knowledge test online through the BMV’s online services.

To find out more about how to prepare for a Motorcycle Ohio course and enroll, visit motorcycle.ohio.gov.