Ralph A. Collins

Ralph A. Collins, 93, of Middle Point, lovingly known as “Moose,” passed peacefully at his home on Friday, January 16, 2026, just two days before his 94th birthday.

Ralph was born on January 18, 1932, in Jackson Township, Van Wert County, to Edwin and Florence (Snyder) Collins, who both preceded him in death.

He was a 1950 graduate of Hoaglin-Jackson High School.

A hardworking man throughout his life, Ralph was a longtime farmer and truck driver. He also worked in construction for Wortman Brothers in Van Wert, continuing well into his late 70s. Growing up, Ralph loved sports, especially basketball and baseball. He spent many years enjoying the outdoors, particularly hunting fox, deer, and coyotes, and he also enjoyed horseback riding. In his adult years, he was active in bowling and softball leagues, where he made many friends and shared plenty of good times. In retirement, Ralph enjoyed traveling by RV with his wife, Mauvette, often spending winters in Florida. He also took pride in helping with lawn and garden work and doing whatever he could, for as long as he could, even into his 90s.

Just days before his passing, Ralph reflected on the many friends, family members, and classmates who had gone before him, recognizing that waking up with breath in your lungs and a day before you should not be wasted. He shared that he and Mauvette took good care of one another, each always doing what they could for the other. Ralph will be remembered for his strong work ethic, love of the outdoors, and the many friendships he formed along the way through years of shared work, sports, and hunting.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Mauvette (August) Collins; his children, Joy (Jeff) Marshall, Cathy (John) Donnelly, Scott (Elaine) Collins, and Jared (Mandy) Collins; and his stepchildren, Kelly Klausing and Mary Wreede. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and his brother, Don (Vivian) Collins.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his son, Mark Collins; his son-in-law, Dan Klausing; his brothers, Floyd Collins and Fred Collins, and his sister, Ruth Vermillion.

The family hopes to hold a celebration of life in the near future to honor Ralph’s life. Dates have not yet been determined.

Weber Funeral Home, Delphos, was entrusted to care for Ralph.

