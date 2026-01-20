Real estate transfers 1/12-1/16/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between January 12-16, 2026.

Linda S. Roehm, Eugene W. Roehm to Debora Sue Berry – a portion of Section 28 in Willshire Township; a portion of Section 33 in Willshire Township.

Kevin R. Weisman, Mary E. Weisman to Debra C. Ryan, Candis D. Ryan – Van Wert inlots, lot 3449.

Kevin R. Weisman, Mary E. Weisman to Kevin R. Weisman, Mary E. Weisman – Van Wert inlots, lot 4582.

Van Wert County Port Authority, The Van Wert County Port Authority to The Van Wert County Regional Airport Authority, Van Wert County Regional Airport Authority – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 476; lot 477; lot 472; lot 473; Van Wert outlots, lot 104; lot 105; lot 106; Van Wert inlots, lot 3223.

Kathleen A. Nighswander to Amy Nighswander – Delphos inlots, lot 647.

Larry J. Dealey, Judith Ann Dealey to Patricia Kimmel, Shannon Kimmel – Convoy inlots, lot 512.

Estate of Gerald F. Stauffer to Cheryl L. Stauffer – Willshire inlots, lot 42; lot 93, lot 94.

Kathleen Ann Pugh, Richard W. Pugh to Kathleen Ann Pugh, Richard W. Pugh – a portion of Section 32 in Hoaglin Township.

Estate of Daniel Bernard Calvelage, estate of Daniel B. Calvelage to Linda M. Calvelage – Delphos inlots, lot 1267.

Jeremy Seekings, Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach, Amber Baker to Planet Home Lending LLC – a portion of Section 27 in Union Township.

Jody Litmer, Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach to Aaron LaTurner, Tina LaTurner – Convoy inlots, lot 269.

Castleman Properties Inc to CLS Van Wert LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 4439; lot 4441.

Estate of Robert J. Rodgers to Linda S. Rodgers – Van Wert inlots, lot 3285.

Ashbaugh Sisters LLC to Jay D. Oberlitner, Macey D. Oberlitner – a portion of Section 11 in Ridge Township.

Richard G. Hubble to Michael T. Hubble – a portion of Section 20 in Ridge Township.

Robert G. Rice, Phyllis E. Rice to Rodney W. Smith, Candy L. Smith – Convoy inlots, lot 208.

Terry R. Watson, Dawn E. Watson, Terry Watson, Dawn Watson to CMT Watson Irrevocable Trust, CMT Watson Irrevocable Trust TR, Cory R. Watson TR – a portion of Section 14 in Harrison Township.

Sandra K. Lawrence, Christopher L. Lawrence to Kevin J. Knippen, Cindy C. Knippen, Gomer Girls LLC, John Todd Morris TR, Jayne M. Morris TR, Morris Family Living Trust, Morris Family Living Trust TR

Murphy’s Trash Services LLC to Fireside Joshua Tree LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 675.

Jeffery L. Ostendorf, Andi Lynn Paxon, Andi L. Ostendorf to Andi Lynn Paxson – a portion of Section 27 in Ridge Township.

Jeffery L. Ostendorf, Andi Lynn Paxson, Andi Lynn Ostendorf to Jeffery L. Ostendort – a portion of Section 27 in Ridge Township.

Megan A. Hurless to Lisa Jennings, Ryan Jennings – Van Wert inlots, lot 2458.

Karcmr Real Estate LLC to Cynthia M. Rahrig Revocable Living Trust, Cynthia M. Rahrig Revocable Living Trust, Kevin A. Rahrig TR – a portion of Section 1 in York Township.

Estate of Robert E. Barnes to Sharon Barnes – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 195.

Estate of Jane A. DeMoss to Kasandra K. Crone, Kasandra DeMoss – Van Wert inlots, lot 2527; Van Wert subdivisions, lot 302.

The Van Wert County Foundation, Van Wert County Foundation to Trinity Church of Van Wert, Trinity Global Methodist Church – Van Wert inlots, lot 80; lot 85.