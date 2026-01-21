A city home sustained heavy damage during a late Wednesday morning fire. The Van Wert Fire Department was dispatched to the scene, the 600 block of N. Race St., shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, flames were visible from the southeast corner of the home with heavy smoke coming from the rest of the structure. Middle Point and Ohio City fire department were contacted to provide mutual aid. No one was home at the time the fire broke out. Unforunately, several family pets did not survive. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer