Beekeeping group offering school

Submitted information

CELINA – Anyone wants to explore beekeeping and learn how to produce honey should consider joining the Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association’s (GGLBA) Beginning Beekeeping School. Participants will be taught everything they need to know about the world of beekeeping.

Whether you’re a “new-bee” or a current beekeeper looking to refine your skills, this event is for you.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 28, at the Richardson-Bretz Center in Celina. Cost of the class is $50 per family in advance, or $60 at the door.

During the class, participants will enjoy

Instruction from experienced beekeepers on how to begin keeping bees

Demonstrations on assembling hives and frames and installing foundation.

Networking with other beekeepers

The chance to win door prizes Paid registrants will receive

A copy of the book Bee-Sentials: A Field Guide” (a $28 value)

A one-year membership in Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association ($15 value)

A one-year membership in the Ohio State Beekeepers Association ($20 value)

Beekeeping supply catalogs, literature, and other handouts.

Attendees will also be able to order hive kits and locally produced honey bee nucleus hives (nucs) on the day of the class. A cash or check deposit is required for each nuc or hive kit ordered.

Space is limited. To enroll or for more information, contact Matt Leiendecker 567.208.2682 or Scott Cohen 937.470.2866. Registration information is also available by clicking here.

The Richardson-Bretz building is located at 119 W. Fulton St. in Celina, just behind the Mercer County Library. Lunch will be provided along with coffee, doughnuts and refreshments throughout the day.

The Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association (GGLBA) meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at the St. Marys Community Public Library. Meetings run from 7-9 p.m. and are open to the public.