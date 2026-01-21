Fire destroys Van Wert home; donations being accepted

Captain Doug Edelbrock sprays water on Wednesday’s house fire. Photos by Bob Barnes/VW independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

A city home sustained heavy damage during a late Wednesday morning fire.

The Van Wert Fire Department was dispatched to the scene in the 600 block of N. Race St. shortly after 10:30 a.m. Upon arrival, flames were visible from the southeast corner of the home with heavy smoke coming from the rest of the structure. Middle Point and Ohio City fire department were contacted to provide mutual aid.

No one was home at the time the fire broke out. Unforunately, several family pets did not survive. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is working to raise support for the victims. After meeting with the family it was determined that clothing and monetary donations are needed.



Please include the following Case No. 7487 with your donation so that CERT can ensure they are distributed to the correct family:

Adult female: 29 jeans/medium sweatpants, XL shirts, 8.5 footwear, XL coats

Adult female: small sweatpants, small shirts, small coats

Adult female: M/L sweatpants, M/L shirts, 9.5 footwear, large coats

Adult female: 11/12 jeans/medium sweatpants, L/XL shirts, 9.5 footwear, large coats

Adult male: 32/32 pants, large shirts, large coats

Clothing donations should be taken to Trinity Global Methodist Church, 220 S. Walnut St., Van Wert, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Monetary donations can be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert. Please include Case No. 7487 in the memo. Donations may also be made online at vanwertcountyfoundation.org by clicking ‘Donate’ and selecting the ‘Van Wert EMA/CERT Fund’ and include the Case No. 7487 in the Donation Note.

Donations will be collected until Wednesday, January 28.