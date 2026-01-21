MP Lions Club plans pregame supper

Submitted information

The Middle Point Lions Club is sponsoring a sandwich supper before the Lincolnview boys basketball game against Delphos Jefferson on Friday, February 6.

Sandwiches will be served in the Lincolnview cafeteria from 4-6 p.m. that day and the menu will include BBQ pork sandwiches, shredded chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, cookies, brownies and Joan’s famous “scotcheroos.” Proceeds will benefit the Middle Point Lions scholarship fund.