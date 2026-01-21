Parkway BOE non-renewing treasurer

VW independent staff

ROCKFORD – The Parkway Local Schools Board of Education has made the decision to not renew the contract of Treasurer Debbie Pierce, and the board agreed to place her on paid administrative leave effective February 1.

Superintendent Laura Young confirmed the board’s actions in a statement provided to the VW independent on Tuesday, a day after the board formally acted.

“At its meeting on Monday, January 19, 2026, the Parkway Local School District Board of Education voted not to renew Treasurer Debbie Pierce’s contract upon its expiration on July 31, 2026, and to place Ms. Pierce on paid administrative leave effective February 1, 2026,” Young said in the statement.

Young also said to ensure continuity of financial operations, the board appointed Kurt Wendel as interim treasurer and Sherry Shaffer as interim assistant treasurer, effective February 1.

“The board’s decision reflects its responsibility to act in the best interest of the district,” Young stated. “The board appreciates Ms. Pierce’s service and thanks her for her contributions.”

No reason was given for the decision and Young said there would be no further comment.