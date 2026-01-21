Property tax deadline is February 11

The Van Wert County Treasurer’s Office has completed the bills for the first half collection of 2025 real estate tax and they have been mailed out. The due date for this billing period will be Wednesday, February 11. The Treasurer’s Office is open on Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to -4 p.m.

The office accepts payments in the form of check, cashier’s check, money order and credit or debit cards. A 2.5 percent fee will be charged for all card payments by the credit card processor and an electronic check payment is available for a fee of $1.50. You can pay up to ten parcels for a single fee with your account and routing number with the electronic check. If you prefer to pay in cash, you may take your bill in its entirety, along with payment, to The First Bank of Berne, at 102 Christopher Crossing, Van Wert, next to Walmart. The First Bank of Berne will accept payments through the due date of February 11. Partial payments will not be accepted.

Credit card, debit card, and electronic check payments may be made online by visiting the county website at www.vanwertcountyohio.gov and clicking on Treasurer’s Office, then clicking on Payment Options. If you would like to make a payment over the phone, call 844.419.0200. You will need your parcel number, which is located on your bill, for all phone payments.

Anyone with questions about their property tax bill should call the office staff between the above business hours at 419.238.5177.