Spelling bee champions…

The winners of the Crestview Middle School Spelling Bee were (left to right): Sophie Gardner, sixth grade champion; Iyla Moser sixth grade runner-up; Harper Perrott. eighth grade runner-up; Adalee Gardner, eighth grade champion; Kade Whetsel, seventh grade champion, and Liam Worden, seventh grade runner-up. The overall champion was Adalee Gardner with Kade Whetsel taking overall runner-up. Gardner moves on to the Scripps online bee with a chance to qualify for the Scripps Ohio Bee in Toledo. Photo submitted