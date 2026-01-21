Tickets available for MSVW Chocolate Walk

VW independent staff/submitted information

Don’t miss out on the sweetest event of the year as Historic Main Street Van Wert invites the community to enjoy a fun and flavorful stroll through downtown at the annual Chocolate Walk from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, February 13.

Participants will be able to visit a variety of downtown businesses – some familiar favorites and others they may be discovering for the first time – while enjoying delicious sweet treats along the way. The Chocolate Walk is a perfect opportunity to explore downtown, support local businesses, and enjoy a memorable evening with friends or that special someone.

This year’s Main Street Van Wert Chocolate Walk will be held on Friday, February 13. VW independent file photo

The cost is $25 per ticket or $40 for two tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Main Street Van Wert Office at 136 E. Main St., Collins Fine Foods, The Maeve Salon, and R Place Stone Grill. Tickets may also be purchased via Venmo, and will be held at the door for pickup.

This event is made possible thanks to the generous support of these event sponsors:

Van Wert County Foundation

TekniPlex Consumer Products

Superior Credit Union

OhioHealth

First Financial Bank

Cooper Farms

Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price said their support helps Historic Main Street Van Wert continue hosting events that strengthen downtown businesses and community connections.