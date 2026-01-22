Cougar wrestlers fall to Wapakoneta
Submitted information
WAPAKONETA — Host Wapakoneta dominated Van Wert in Western Buckeye League wrestling action, winning 73-5 win on Thursday night. The Cougars were led by Briggs Wallace and Jillian Sempkowski who both picked up wins.The loss drops Van Wert to 6-5 (3-3 WBL) on the season.
Girls matches
100 – Kelsey Greve (W) fall 1:01 over Alianna Estrada (VW)
120 – Jillian Sempkowski (VW) fall 2:37 over Eliza Lawerence (W)
Boys varsity matches
106 – Crue Shaner (W) forfeit
113 – Zane Russell (W) 11-2 major decision over Owen Bates (VW)
120 – Hans Sammetinger (W) fall 1:34 over Heath Calvelage (VW)
126 – Darrian Steinbrunner (W) forfeit
132 – Carson Pummell (W) fall 1:23 over Roman Martin (VW)
138 – Gavin Ridenour (W) 20-3 technical fall over Gavin Gonzalez (VW)
144 – Elijah Burgoon (W) fall 1:29 over Tristen Hoehn (VW)
150 – Bentley Ruck (W) 16-1 technical fall over Carter Bledsoe
157 – Briggs Wallace (VW) 19-4 technical fall over Ezekyel Doseck (W)
165 – Keyno Mendez (W) 19-4 technical fall over Alden Delgado
175 – Wyatt Buell (W) fall 1:15 over Carter Heath (VW)
190 – Channing Miller (W) fall 1:30 over Auston Welker (VW)
215 – Noah Baker (W) forfeit
285 – Hank Walters (W) forfeit
JV match
165 – Trevor Varno (W) fall 3:41 over Nate Hill (VW)
The Cougars are back in action at the Grant Invitational at Benjamin Logan on Saturday.
