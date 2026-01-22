Latta lauded for voting record

VW independent staff/submitted information

WASHINGTON, DC — On Wednesday of this week, Congressman Bob Latta (OH-5) cast his 2,635th consecutive vote, marking the longest consecutive voting record of any sitting Member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

As first reported by Roll Call, a newspaper and website in Washington, DC, Congressman Latta has maintained a perfect voting record since 2020.

Bob Latta

“Every vote is an opportunity to speak for the people of Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District, and it is my duty in Congress to make sure their voices are heard,” Congressman Latta said. “Missing a vote means silencing their voice in Congress, and that is not something I take lightly. This streak isn’t about setting a record, it’s about accountability.

I’m honored to hold the longest, consecutive voting record of any sitting Member of the U.S. House of Representatives,” he added.

“Congressman Latta’s exemplary attendance record is the gold standard for every House Republican. Bob is a team player and shows up ready to work for the people of his district,” Majority Whip Leader Tom Emmer said. “That’s really what service is all about.”

Latta has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since December, 2007, when he replaced the late Paul Gillmor. He has since won re-election nine times.