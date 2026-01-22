Man charge with child porn is in court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Paulding County man facing a dozen child pornography charges changed his plea in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. He was one of eight defendants to appear before Judge Martin D. Burchfield on Wednesday.

Plea changes

Alec Shull, 24, of Cecil, pleaded guilty to pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a second degree felony; pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a fourth degree felony, and illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth degree felony. In exchange for the guilty plea, nine similar charges were dismissed. The alleged crimes occurred between mid-December, 2024 and mid-January, 2025. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. February 25.

Trenton Younts, 52, of Middle Point, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He then requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Ernie Ginter, 24, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Jordan Jackson, 32, of Lima, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft, all fifth degree felonies. He was then sentenced to 90 days in jail and was ordered to pay court costs and restitution in the amount of $898.

Carol Boyd, 51, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty of an amended charge of theft, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. February 26.

Sentencings

Tabatha Thornsberry, 38, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date, for harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth degree felony. In addition, she is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay court costs.

Jason Tallman, 43, of Venedocia, was sentenced to 43 days in jail for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He was given credit for 32 days already served and was ordered to pay court costs.

Probation violation

Brandon Zuppardo, 38, of Wapakoneta, admitted to violating his probation for having contact with the victim. He was then sentenced to 180 days in jail and was given credit for 115 days already served. He was also ordered to pay court costs.