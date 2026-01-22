NWS issues Winter Storm Watch

VW independent staff

The National Weather Service Northern Indiana has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the entire region, including Van Wert and Paulding counties, from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday. In addition, the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Monday for Mercer and Auglaize counties and points south. The current forecast says Van Wert and Paulding counties could receive in excess of six inches of snow. Mercer and Auglaize counties are expected to receive between 4-7 inches of snow.

Throughout the area, roads and especially bridges and overpasses will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.