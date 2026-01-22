Recycling drive-thru to be open next week

Submitted information

Due to the upcoming weather and low temperatures, the Van Wert County Solid Waste Management District will do their best to collect curbside recycling between January 23-30. However, there may be some routes/streets that are missed. To help alleviate this issue the drive-thru at the recycling center at 1135 N. Washington St., Van Wert, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, January 23, and all next week, January 26-30, for residents who would like to bring their recycling in.

“We understand the frustration and inconvenience this has on Van Wert County residents, however we ask for your patience and understand during this difficult time,” Director Jeff Harmon said.