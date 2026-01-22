Roundup: girls basketball, bowling

VW independent sports

Girls basketball

Wapakoneta 50 Van Wert 35

Van Wert kept pace in the first half but Wapakoneta used a 22-11 second half scoring advantage to pull away from the Cougars 50-35 on Thursday.

Wapakoneta led 18-12 after the first quarter, with Sawyer Szelagowski accounting seven points. All of Van Wert’s first quarter points came on treys – two each by Katie DeAmicis and Jazz Florence. Amaya Dowdy scored eight points for Van Wert in the second quarter and the Cougars trailed 28-24 at halftime. Wapakoneta outscored the Cougars 13-2 in the third quarter, with a pair of free throws by Karly Bohyer accounting for Van Wert’s only points.

Dowdy finished with 12 points, Florence had nine points and DeAmicis finished with eight points. Szelagowski led all scorers with 17 points.

Van Wert (0-16, 0-6 WBL) will travel to Coldwater on Tuesday.

Crestview 44 Delphos Jefferson 35

DELPHOS — Kaci Gregory scored 17 points and Peyton Hoffman added 11 and Crestview defeated Delphos Jefferson 44-35 on Thursday.

Gregory and Hoffman each scored five points in the opening quarter while Haley McCoy added a pair of buckets and the Lady Knights led 18-11 at the end of the period. Crestview outscored the Wildcats 7-3 in the second quarter for a 25-14 halftime lead. Gregory added five points in the third quarter and Crestview led 34-25 entering the final period. Kyah Kimmett led Delphos Jefferson with 12 points.

Delphos Jefferson (7-8, 0-4 NWC) is scheduled to play at Ottoville on Saturday. Crestview (9-9, 3-3 NWC) will host Shawnee on Tuesday.

Bowling

Linconlview, Miller City split

OTTAWA — Led by Abby Dannenfelser, Lincolnview posted a 2135-1647 girls’ bowling win over Miller City at Highland Lanes on Thursday.

Dannenfelser finished with 169-213-382 series, followed by Aubrey Ricker (145-147-292), Gwen Goins (134), Hadley Goins and Dancia Taylor (119 each), Riley Brown (114) and Lilly Holdgreve (100).

The Miller City boys topped Lincolnview 2628-2584. Pacey Early had the high score for the Lancers (181-190-371), followed by Owen Dannenfelser (151-213-364), Zach Newell (170-180-350), Aaron Garay (169-164-333) and Grayden Clay (189-143-332).