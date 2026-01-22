Winter Storm Watch issued; crews prepping for snow

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

While there is still some uncertainty about its exact track, weather forecasters are predicting a winter storm will impact Van Wert County and the surrounding area this weekend.

Earlier this week, most models predicted heavy snow would affect the Cincinnati area and points south, while sparing northwest Ohio. Now, those models have changed, so much so that Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service Northern Indiana issued a Winter Storm Watch for Van Wert County from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday. It’s expected to become a Winter Storm Warning by Saturday.

According to NWS Northern Indiana, Van Wert County could see snow in excess of six inches. If the forecast is accurate, travel could become difficult. Residents are being encourage to delay travel, but if it’s absolutely necessary, take a winter storm kit with you, including jumper cables, a flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.

Local road crews are prepping for the storm, including those with the Van Wert Street Department.

“We prepare for the worst but we hope for the better,” Van Wert Street Superintendent Steve Thomas said. “All the equipment has been checked out to battle whatever may come our way. Better to be over prepared than under prepared.”

“We ask that the citizens be patient and courteous to our plow drivers to clean the streets the best as possible,” he added. “If this does become a major snow event the primary street will concentrated on first.”

If at all possible, residents should remove cars from streets to make room for street crews.

ODOT officials have been watching the forecast and they too are ready to go to work once the snow starts to fly.

“We are doing everything we can to prepare,” said Rod Nuveman, District 1 Highway Maintenance Administrator. “We ordered salt and liquids such as calcium chloride to ensure our facilities are topped off. ODOT crews are making brine, getting equipment repairs completed, and treating the diesel fuel with cold weather additives to keep it from gelling.”

“The uncertainty of this storm is nothing new to us – we are used to the unpredictability of weather,” he added.

Check back for updates on the forecast as they occur.