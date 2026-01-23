Friday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, January 23.
GMC
Ayersville 58 Hicksville 48
Fairview 54 Antwerp 45
Paulding 62 Edgerton 51
Wayne Trace 53 Tinora 38
MAC
Delphos St. John’s 73 St. Henry 50
Fort Recovery 43 Coldwater 36
Marion Local 58 New Bremen 23
Minster 51 Parkway 44
Versailles 69 New Knoxville 31
NWC
Allen East 62 Lima Central Catholic 61
Columbus Grove 52 Spencerville 49
Crestview 69 Delphos Jefferson 52
Lincolnview 80 Bluffton 66
PCL
Ottoville 70 Fort Jennings 59
WBL
Bath 66 Elida 58
Celina 52 Kenton 38
Ottawa-Glandorf 57 St. Marys Memorial 31
Shawnee 55 Defiance 47
Van Wert 47 Wapakoneta 42
01/23/26