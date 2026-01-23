Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, January 23.

GMC

Ayersville 58 Hicksville 48

Fairview 54 Antwerp 45

Paulding 62 Edgerton 51

Wayne Trace 53 Tinora 38

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 73 St. Henry 50

Fort Recovery 43 Coldwater 36

Marion Local 58 New Bremen 23

Minster 51 Parkway 44

Versailles 69 New Knoxville 31

NWC

Allen East 62 Lima Central Catholic 61

Columbus Grove 52 Spencerville 49

Crestview 69 Delphos Jefferson 52

Lincolnview 80 Bluffton 66

PCL

Ottoville 70 Fort Jennings 59

WBL

Bath 66 Elida 58

Celina 52 Kenton 38

Ottawa-Glandorf 57 St. Marys Memorial 31

Shawnee 55 Defiance 47

Van Wert 47 Wapakoneta 42