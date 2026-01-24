Area schools receive bus grant money

VW independent staff

Van Wert City Schools and Crestview Local Schools have been named as recipients of Ohio School Bus Safety Grants.

Van Wert was awarded $2,181, while Crestview was awarded $11,020. In addition, Delphos City Schools was awarded $17,872, while the Wayne Trace Local School District was awarded a grant of $44,358, and $35,444 is coming to the Parkway Local Schools.

The grant program gives schools and districts throughout the state flexibility to tailor safety enhancements to their unique needs. Funding may be used for the repair, replacement, or addition of authorized safety features on school buses in active service or for safety enhancements on new school bus purchases.

All schools and districts that applied for funding for eligible safety features received an award.