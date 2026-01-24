Crestview rolls by Jefferson 69-52

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — Crestview parlayed a fast start into a 69-62 Northwest Conference win over Delphos Jefferson at Ray Etzler Gymnasium Friday night. Crestview has now scored 65 or more points in three straight games and was the eighth win in nine games for the Knights (10-6, 3-2 NWC), while the Wildcats fell to 5-8 (1-2 NWC).

Behind seven points by Cash Hammons, five by Hayden Perrott and four by Will Sheets, the Knights raced out to a 21-10 first quarter lead. Sheets added five more points in the second quarter, and Perrott and Owen Heckler each popped in a trey and Crestview carried a 36-27 lead into halftime. Jefferson’s Gaven Howell scored seven points in the second quarter and Kellen Carder added five.

Owen Heckler goes high to the basket against Delphos Jefferson. Wyatt Richardson/VW independent

The Knights enjoyed a 21-9 scoring advantage in the third quarter, with Hammons draining a pair of treys and Heckler adding three baskets. Perrott added a triple and a free throw. Hammons went on to finish with a game high 16 points, Heckler and Sheets had 14 points and Perrott reached double figures with 12 points.

“I thought we played well in spurts tonight,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “We struggled to put together four really good quarters on the defensive end. Give credit to Delphos Jefferson because they made us pay when we didn’t play sound at the defensive end.

Jefferson’s Kellen Brotherwood scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter, and the Wildcats outscored the hosts 16-12 in the period. Howell led Delphos Jefferson with 13 points and Kellen Carder added 12.

While pleased with the win, Etzler noted the Knights have work to do in the remaining six regular season games.

“At this point in the season you are always happy to get a win but our guys realize we need to clean a few things up if we want to reach our goals,” Etzler stated.

The Knights are scheduled to play at Celina today, starting with the junior varsity contest at 4:45 p.m. Delphos Jefferson is scheduled to host Ayersville, with the junior varsity game starting at 4 p.m.

Box score

Crestview 21 10 21 12 – 69

Jefferson 10 17 9 16 – 52

Crestview: Hayden Perrott 4-1-12; Liam Putman 1-0-2; Cash Hammons 5-2-16; Hudson Perrott 1-0-2; Andy Heth 1-0-2; Owen Heckler 6-0-14; Kale Lichtensteiger 1-1-3; Will Sheets 6-2-14; Denver McDougall 2-0-4

Delphos Jefferson: Gavin Howell 4-4-13; Kellen Brotherwood 2-4-8; Luke Rode 1-4-6; Isaac Rostorfer 4-1-9; Kellen Carder 5-0-12; Nelson Miller 1-2-4

JV: Crestview 66 Delphos Jefferson 24