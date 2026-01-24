Gov. DeWine declares State of Emergency

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine issued a proclamation today (Saturday) proactively declaring a state of emergency due to the damaging and dangerous conditions Winter Storm Fern is expected to bring to Ohio.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm could drop up to 12 inches of snow in parts of the state this weekend, including 11 inches or more of snow in Van Wert County. Frigid temperatures are also expected before, during, and after the storm.

The proclamation documents Governor DeWine’s directive on Friday that state agencies, including the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Ohio Department of Transportation, provide additional resources and support to local communities as needed.

The proclamation also directs the Ohio Department of Administrative Services to suspend normal state purchasing requirements to procure any necessary resources or supplies to protect the health, safety, and welfare of Ohioans.

“I continue to encourage everyone to stay home this weekend unless it’s absolutely necessary to be out,” said Governor DeWine. “We’re expecting the roads to be treacherous in some places, and if you crash, first responders may not be able to get to you quickly.”