Lancers outscore Bluffton 80-66

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The Lancer Express continues to roll along.

Friday night, Lincolnview roared out to a 28-15 first quarter lead and from there the Lancers went on to beat visiting Bluffton 80-66. With the win, Lincolnview remains undefeated in Northwest Conference play (13-2, 4-0 NWC).

Bluffton (4-9, 0-4 NWC) was able to trim the deficit a bit in the second quarter and trailed 42-36 at halftime. However, the Lancers outscored the Pirates 19-15 in both the third and fourth quarters.

“We came out and shot the ball well,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “We were able to run our offense to create good shots and we were able to make them.”

Gavin Evans was one of four Lincolnview players in double figures. He led the Lancers with 21 points and was 10-of-13 from the floor. Max Hammons and Chayse Overholt each scored 19 points, with Overholt going 5-of-8 from beyond the three point arc. Marshall Hammons added 13 points and went 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. ‘

“I felt we shared the ball really well tonight,” the elder Hammons said. “Being able to get four guys in double figures and scoring in different ways was big tonight. We were also able to get stops down the stretch when we needed them.”

As a team, the Lancers shot 67 percent from the floor, including 12-of-19 from three point range and 6-of-10 from the foul line. Lincolnview finished with 22 rebounds and just seven turnovers.

Bluffton’s Lane Ginther led all scorers with 23 points and Brody Donley added 21 points. The Pirates were 26-of-50 from the floor and 9-of-13 from the foul line with 19 rebounds and nine turnovers.

The Lancers are scheduled to host Parkway today, with the junior varsity game tipping off at 5 p.m.

Box score

Lancers 28 14 19 19 – 80

Pirates 15 21 15 15 – 66

Lincolnview: Holden Price 2-0-5; Max Hammons 7-3-19; Zander Coil 1-0-3; Gavin Evans 10-1-21; Chayse Overholt 7-0-19; Marshall Hammons 4-2-13

Bluffton: Parker Lovell 4-0-8; Bean Ginther 2-3-7; Lane Ginther 9-3-23; Robby Taylor 3-0-7; Brody Donley 8-3-21