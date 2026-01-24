Tips for dealing with winter storm

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine joined state officials from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA), Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), and Buckeye State Sheriffs Association to encourage Ohioans to prepare for the impending severe weather.

According to the National Weather Service, some parts of Ohio could see up to 12 inches of snow and extreme cold is expected.

“My main advice to everyone is to stay home if you can,” Governor DeWine said. “By staying home, you and your family will be in the safest place to ride out the storm; you give ODOT and local road crews time to plow the roads; and you can help ensure that law enforcement resources aren’t taxed.”

If you must be out on the roads, ODOT and OSHP offer the following advice:

Plan your route ahead of time and leave early.

Slow down and increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Check tire pressure, car battery, and windshield fluid.

Make sure to carry a winter emergency kit with the basics you may need if you’re stranded.

If you do find yourself involved in a crash or your vehicle breaks down, turn on your hazard lights, move your vehicle as far off the roadway as safely possible, remain inside, and call #677 or 911 for help.

If your vehicle becomes stuck in snow, clear the tailpipe to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Make sure to give snow plows plenty of space.

Tips from Ohio EMA:

Before the storm

Monitor local weather forecasts and sign up for emergency alerts.

Have a supply of non-perishable food, bottled water (three days), medications, flashlights, batteries, a radio, warm clothing, and blankets.

Insulate pipes, check heating systems, seal windows and doors, charge phones, and backup power sources.

Identify a safe, warm place, make a family communication plan, and ensure pets and livestock have shelter and supplies.

Keep snow shovels and ice melt in easy-to-access areas.

During the storm

Close off unused rooms, use blankets and layers, and avoid ovens or grills for heat.

When using generators, follow the manufacturer’s directions.

Do not leave space heaters unattended.

Keep phones charged, use text messages to conserve your battery, and listen to official updates.

After the storm

Inspect your home for damage, leaks, or ice buildup, and clear snow carefully.

Clear snow and debris from storm drains.

Watch for downed power lines, report immediately, and be cautious of slippery surfaces.

Check on neighbors, especially elderly or vulnerable individuals, and share resources.

Tips from the Ohio Department of Aging: