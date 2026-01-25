Contestants named for Ohio Has Talent!

VW independents staff/submitted information

16 local, regional and statewide acts displaying a variety of talents will comprise CHP Home Care & Hospice’s Ohio Has Talent!, scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday Febuary 28, 7 p.m. at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert. The contestants, who were chosen via auditions in December, will be competing for prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250, determined by audience votes.

The show is a benefit for the CHP Hospice patient care fund, which helps patients and families with coverage deficiencies to receive hospice services.

2026 Ohio Has Talent Finalists

Cheryln Aikens, vocalist, Dayton

Hayden Castleman, piano/vocal, Rockford

Grace Giddens, guitar/vocal, Ostrander

Dance Trio – Payton Haley, Jocelyn Mabis, Sydney Ross, Van Wert

Ben Konob, saxophone, Wapakoneta

Madaylnn Laukhuf, piano/vocal, Van Wert

Camryn Mabry, vocalist, Pandora

Emily Martin, piano/vocal, Delphos

Minster Juggling Club, Minster Local Schools

One Voice, acapella group, Bluffton High School

Lillie Pike, twirler, Marion

Josie Ricker, vocalist, Delphos

Devan Rivera, guitar looping/vocal, Defiance

Scott Sherer, acoustic guitar, Toledo

Kiya Tabler, vocalist, Harrod

Shane Tanner, guitar/vocal, Wauseon

OHT 2025 winners, Jumpin’ Jammers from Van Wert Elementary School, will perform while audience votes are being counted. Ticket prices range from $21.25 to $31.25 including fees and are available now at VanWertLive.com.