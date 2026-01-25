Contestants named for Ohio Has Talent!
VW independents staff/submitted information
16 local, regional and statewide acts displaying a variety of talents will comprise CHP Home Care & Hospice’s Ohio Has Talent!, scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday Febuary 28, 7 p.m. at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert. The contestants, who were chosen via auditions in December, will be competing for prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250, determined by audience votes.
The show is a benefit for the CHP Hospice patient care fund, which helps patients and families with coverage deficiencies to receive hospice services.
2026 Ohio Has Talent Finalists
Cheryln Aikens, vocalist, Dayton
Hayden Castleman, piano/vocal, Rockford
Grace Giddens, guitar/vocal, Ostrander
Dance Trio – Payton Haley, Jocelyn Mabis, Sydney Ross, Van Wert
Ben Konob, saxophone, Wapakoneta
Madaylnn Laukhuf, piano/vocal, Van Wert
Camryn Mabry, vocalist, Pandora
Emily Martin, piano/vocal, Delphos
Minster Juggling Club, Minster Local Schools
One Voice, acapella group, Bluffton High School
Lillie Pike, twirler, Marion
Josie Ricker, vocalist, Delphos
Devan Rivera, guitar looping/vocal, Defiance
Scott Sherer, acoustic guitar, Toledo
Kiya Tabler, vocalist, Harrod
Shane Tanner, guitar/vocal, Wauseon
OHT 2025 winners, Jumpin’ Jammers from Van Wert Elementary School, will perform while audience votes are being counted. Ticket prices range from $21.25 to $31.25 including fees and are available now at VanWertLive.com.
