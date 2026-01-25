County digging out from snow left by winter storm

This is how many roads looked around Van Wert County on Sunday, especially in outlying areas. Photo courtesy of Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It was a forecast that indeed proved to be accurate.

As predicted by the National Weather Service Northern Indiana and other meteorologists, snow began to fall Saturday evening and continued nearly non-stop for about 24 hours throughout Van Wert County and northwest Ohio.

Check back later for official snowfall totals.

Ahead of the snow, a Winter Storm Watch, then a Winter Storm Warning were issued by the National Weather Service and Governor Mike DeWine declared a State of Emergency and urged residents to remain off the roads unless travel was absolutely necessary.

Many local churches canceled Sunday services due to road conditions and some businesses were forced to close because of the roads and staffing issues.

As of Sunday night, the surrounding counties of Allen, Mercer and Putnam were under a Level 3 snow emergency, which means all roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest. Paulding County was under a Level 2 snow emergency, which doesn’t close roadways to travel, but rather serves as an advisory against unnecessary travel.

Unlike most other counties in Ohio, Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach does not issue Level 1, 2 or 3 snow emergencies.

“If roads were to become impassable due to the blowing and drifting snow where the plows can’t keep roads open, they stop plowing until a storm lessens to where they can start to keep roads open, I would issue a snow emergency under the state law,” Riggenbach stated.

He did urge residents to remain at home if at all possible on Sunday.

By Sunday evening, it was announced Van Wert County offices, the Van Wert Municipal Building and Van Wert Municipal Court would be closed until 12 p.m. Monday due to road conditions.

School cancelations began to roll in shortly after that, including Van Wert City Schools, Crestview, Lincolnview, Vantage Career Center, Parkway, Spencerville, Delphos City Schools and Delphos St. John’s, and Wayne Trace.

Frigid conditions will continue through most of this week. A Cold Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. tomorrow, as wind chills dip to as low as 20-below zero.