Ohio City: reduce energy consumption

VW independent staff/submitted information

OHIO CITY — As temperatures are expected to drop well below zero in the next few days, Village of Ohio City electric customers are being asked to conserve power. Village officials said nothing is wrong with the electric grid, they’re just trying to take every avenue to reduce costs for customers.

The Village of Ohio City customers are requested to voluntarily lower electricity usage during the peak period from 7-9 a.m. beginning on Tuesday, January 27.

“There’s plenty of power available and the grid is in good shape, but if we can conserve during these peak hours, the village can save on transmission costs next year. Lowering the peak demand will help keep the village’s electricity rates low,” Village Administrator Jeff Krugh said.

Customers can take simple conservation steps such as: avoiding using electric space heaters, lowering the thermostat to 68 degrees, shutting off lights when not needed, doing laundry and other household chores requiring electricity during hours other than 7-9 a.m. and turning off televisions, computers, and other electronic devices when not being used.

“As a municipal electric system, owned by its citizens and customers, it is contingent upon those same citizens and customers to keep the electric rates for themselves and all other customers of The Village of Ohio City as low as possible,” Krugh said. “Our citizens and customers have the opportunity to make a difference in their system and their rates by conserving energy during the period stated for the upcoming day.”