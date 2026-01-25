On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s girls and boys high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live, with pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Games are subject to change.

WKSD

Tuesday, January 27 – Shawnee at Crestview (girls)

Thursday, January 29 – Wayne Trace at Antwerp (girls)

Friday, January 30 – Antwerp at Wayne Trace (boys)

Saturday, January 31 – Lincolnview at Delphos St. John’s (boys)

WERT

Friday, January 30 – St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert (boys)