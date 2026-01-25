Saturday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Saturday, January 24.

PCL

Columbus Grove 70 Ottoville 52

Kalida 62 Leipsic 23

Non-conference

Allen East 67 Hardin-Northern 43

Ayersville 57 Delphos Jefferson 51

Bluffton 61 Pandora-Gilboa 47

Bath 66 Perry 33

Crestview 66 Celina 63 (OT)

Delphos St. John’s 68 Spencerville 66 (OT)

Edon 77 Edgerton 71

Fairview 53 Bryan 43

Hicksville 42 Fayette 38

Lincolnview 56 Parkway 46

Marion Local 71 Jackson Center 36

Minster 45 Fort Loramie 35

Mississinawa Valley 34 Fort Recovery 32

New Bremen 65 Ridgemont 36

New Knoxville 61 Fort Jennings 46

Ottawa-Glandorf 53 Findlay 38

Patrick Henry 67 Antwerp 55

Paulding 59 Montpelier 56

St. Henry 58 Wapakoneta 34

Temple Christian 62 Vanlue 23

Tinora 74 Hilltop 44

Van Buren 47 Kenton 19

Van Wert 54 Coldwater 42

Versailles 77 Greenville 21

Wayne Trace 63 Miller City 41