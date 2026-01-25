Saturday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Saturday, January 24.
PCL
Columbus Grove 70 Ottoville 52
Kalida 62 Leipsic 23
Non-conference
Allen East 67 Hardin-Northern 43
Ayersville 57 Delphos Jefferson 51
Bluffton 61 Pandora-Gilboa 47
Bath 66 Perry 33
Crestview 66 Celina 63 (OT)
Delphos St. John’s 68 Spencerville 66 (OT)
Edon 77 Edgerton 71
Fairview 53 Bryan 43
Hicksville 42 Fayette 38
Lincolnview 56 Parkway 46
Marion Local 71 Jackson Center 36
Minster 45 Fort Loramie 35
Mississinawa Valley 34 Fort Recovery 32
New Bremen 65 Ridgemont 36
New Knoxville 61 Fort Jennings 46
Ottawa-Glandorf 53 Findlay 38
Patrick Henry 67 Antwerp 55
Paulding 59 Montpelier 56
St. Henry 58 Wapakoneta 34
Temple Christian 62 Vanlue 23
Tinora 74 Hilltop 44
Van Buren 47 Kenton 19
Van Wert 54 Coldwater 42
Versailles 77 Greenville 21
Wayne Trace 63 Miller City 41
