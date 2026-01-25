Snow emergencies issued in surrounding counties

Road conditions throughout Van Wert County were not good as of early Sunday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach is urging county residents to remain home if at all possible during this winter storm.

“People who need to be out on the roads need to use caution, drive slow, allow extra time to get to their destination and stay further behind traffic in front of them in order to get stopped if something happens in front of them,” Riggenbach said.”

Riggenbach was out on the roads early this afternoon and noted all are snow covered and drifting.

“Snow plows are out and are able to stay ahead of the drifting happening,” he said.

Unlike most other counties, Riggenbach does not issue Level 1, 2 or 3 snow emergencies.

“If roads were to become impassable due to the blowing and drifting snow where the plows can’t keep roads open, they stop plowing until a storm lessens to where they can start to keep roads open, I would issue a snow emergency under the state law,” Riggenbach stated.

Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers has issued a Level 2 Snow Emergency for Paulding County. This means roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow, and some roadways could be icy.

Only those individuals who feel it is a necessity to travel should be on the roadways. Sheriff Landers urges people to use caution and common sense in deciding if travel is necessary. A Level 2 Snow Emergency doesn’t close roadways to travel, but it is an advisory against unnecessary travel.

“I’ve been in communication with officials from ODOT and our county engineer’s office,” Landers said. “Nearly all roads are passable at this time. There are several township roads that may have several inches of snow on them.”

While road conditions may look adequate in villages and wind protected areas, they are more hazardous out in the county. Everyone is encouraged to continuously monitor the weather conditions before you choose to travel.

“Reports indicate the snow should stop falling this evening; however, winds are expected to increase. I will continue communications with ODOT, county highway and our EMA director regarding road conditions. We will continue to communicate any changes to this snow emergency through press releases,” Landers said.

You can receive updates through the Paulding County Ohio Sheriff’s App on your smartphone by downloading the app and allowing push notifications. You can also received updates from the Nation Weather Service on the app.

Allen County is also under a Level 2 Snow Emergency.

At 12 p.m. Mercer County Sheriff Doug Timmerman issued a Level 3 Snow Emergency. Some or most county roadways are impassable to regular vehicle traffic and all Mercer County roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Persons traveling on Mercer County roadways may subject themselves to arrest.